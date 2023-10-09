Share-Ify Adds Vice President to Executive Team

[ORLANDO, FL – Share-ify is adding Christina Bongo-Box to the executive team as Vice President of Retail, Restaurant, Food Manufacturing, and Academia. Christina will be critical to Share-ify’s initiatives designed to maximize the value of the Share-ify platform as well as the growth potential for the business. In her role, Christina will serve as the food safety, procurement, and QA subject matter expert whose main role is to assist and support customers. Christina will apply her vast expertise and thought leadership to help define solutions for prospects and customers while defining how the Share-ify platform of solutions can help client companies.

Christina enters this role with over 30 years of experience with Fortune 500 multinational food companies, 20 of which was spent in executive leadership roles developing global and domestic procurement strategies, quality assurance programs, continuous improvement, and cost reductions.

Most recently, Christina served as Senior Director of Global Quality Assurance & Commercialization at Church’s Texas Chicken. In her role she led the strategic direction for all quality assurance and new product commercialization globally.

In addition, she also served as Vice President of North American and Global Procurement with Little Caesar Enterprises as well as VP of Global Quality Assurance & Product Engineering with Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. In both roles, Christina honed her expertise in building QA teams & processes, vendor relationship management, customer satisfaction, supply chain leadership, and commodity risk. Christina began her career with Tyson Foods as a microbiologist managing their 70 in house laboratories.

“Christina will add incredible dimension to our team with her background in microbiology and nearly 30 years in various segments within the food industry”, said Angela Nardone, COO.

Share-ify is a cloud-based network designed to help you better integrate with your trading partners and increase functionality within your own operations and QA department. We enable companies to connect with trading partners online exchanging information including Specifications, Document Management (including Audits, Inspections, Certifications, COA’s, and more), Non-Compliances, Dates & Alerts, Score-carding, Product Inspections and much more. A benefit is our “History” feature which provides a full audit trail by trading partner of all Adds, Updates, and Deletes. We work within the Foodservice, Retail, Manufacturing and US Based International Restaurant Chains.