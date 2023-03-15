Share-Ify Adds Senior Vice President to Executive Team

ORLANDO, FL – Share-ify, the industry leading cloud platform for corporate compliance, food safety, and quality assurance, has announced the addition of Shannon Shuman to the executive team as Senior Vice President. Shannon will be leading the business development initiatives to maximize the growth potential for the Share-ify platform. His role will include the development and oversight of the organic sales organization as well as an exceptional customer experience and expanding brand visibility. Adding this role signals a strategic shift from Share-ify’s extensive product development phase to more aggressive emphasis on market adoption. In addition to furthering their exceptional products to the fresh produce industry, Share-ify will also be offering their best-in-class solution to other markets that require stringent standards, compliance, and vendor/supplier management solutions.

Shannon enters this role with over 20 years of executive leadership managing revenue operations and product development for multiple companies serving both food and agriculture industries – specifically in the fresh produce and hemp markets.

Most recently, Shannon was hand-picked to establish and lead the growth of a media brand serving the agricultural hemp industry – Hemp Industry Daily. Prior to that, Shannon spent twelve years as the Executive Director & Vice President of the most recognized media brand serving the fresh produce industry – The Packer. In his time at The Packer (a division of Farm Journal), Shannon served as an industry leader and transformed the century-old publication into a multi-media powerhouse featuring a suite of publications, digital media solutions, multiple industry trade shows, and global sourcing platform. In addition, Shannon has led start-up media companies to achieve unprecedented success and served as a marketing leader for Fortune 50 tech giant, Intel.

“We are so pleased to have Shannon on the executive team,” shared Ernesto Nardone, CEO of Share-ify. “He adds tremendous depth to assist the company in outreach to our existing customers and better explaining who we are and how we can help both new and future customers.”

Share-ify is a cloud-based network designed to help you better integrate with your trading partners and increase functionality within your own operations and QA department. We enable companies to connect with trading partners online exchanging information including Specifications, Document Management (including Audits, Inspections, Certifications, COA’s, and more), Non-Compliances, Dates & Alerts, Score-carding, Product Inspections and much more. We work within the Foodservice, Retail, Manufacturing and US Based International Restaurant Chains.