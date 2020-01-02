The Next Big Market For Wyoming Beef: Wyoming

CASPER, WYO. –Cindy Goertz’s family has been ranching in Wyoming for a long time.

The family has been producing high-quality, well-fed beef on their eco-friendly patch of land outside of Wheatland since 1910. And even now, after more than a century, they are looking to grow.

“We’re just trying to take it one step at a time, expand as we can, and see wherever that takes us,” she said. “We’re growing enough that perhaps one day, one of our children will be able to take it over and sustain it. I guess that’s our big goal.”

