The Plant-Based Meat Industry Has Grown Into a $20 Billion Business — But Challenges Remain

Abigail Ng, CNBC Meat & Poultry January 6, 2021

SINGAPORE — Demand for meat alternatives has grown and will continue to rise, but the industry still has hurdles to overcome in different parts of the world, analysts said.

Worldwide search interest for the term “plant-based meat” skyrocketed in early 2019 months before Beyond Meat’s initial public offering, according to Google Trends.

The global meat substitutes sector is worth $20.7 billion, and is set to grow to $23.2 billion by 2024, market research company Euromonitor told CNBC.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNBC

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Quesada Burritos & Tacos Partners with Beyond Meat

February 27, 2019 Beyond Meat

For an increasing number of Canadians seeking delicious, plant-based options, Quesada Burritos & Tacos is excited to announce it will launch the Beyond Meat® Burrito made with Beyond Meat’s Feisty Crumbles, available nationally at nearly 120 restaurants across Canada starting tomorrow.