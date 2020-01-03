Top US Plant-Based Meat Companies are Vying for The Same Territory

The effort to get high-tech plant-based meats into the market has been going strong for nearly four years now, with Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat as two of the most popular producers jousting for consumer attention.

Along the way, both companies have convinced some of the biggest food and retail brands in the US to sell their products. You can find the brands in Whole Foods, Burger King, White Castle, Kroger, Dunkin’, Subway, and perhaps soon even McDonald’s. For Beyond Meat, business was booming enough in 2019 to justify going public.

Despite the fact that Impossible Foods has racked up more product rollouts, it’s difficult to say whether one company is definitively winning the race to get in front of consumers. Impossible Foods—which chose to release its product in restaurants before grocery stores—arguably has more name recognition: It made splashy media entrances into new markets by pairing up with well-known chefs and brands.

