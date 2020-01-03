Slaughter-Free Steak Served Up at Harvard Laboratory

Kit Parker, bioengineering and applied physics professor at Harvard University, joined Boston Public Radio on Thursday to speak about the meat he’s developing at an on-campus lab for human consumption which is made completely of animal cells.

“All meat that we eat is muscle cells,” Parker said. “You can take stem cells and grow them up into muscles, and then take stem cells and grow them up into fat, which is really important because fat is where the flavor is.”

Parker added that making sure the taste and texture of lab grown meat is consistent with meat from a living animal is essential to consumer satisfaction.

