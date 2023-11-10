Beyond Meat Plans Layoffs as US Sales Plummet

Beyond Meat’s revenue fell nearly 9% in the third quarter as higher sales of its plant-based meat in Europe failed to make up for plummeting demand in the U.S.

Beyond Meat on Wednesday reported revenue of $75.3 million for the July-September period. That was far short of the $86.5 million Wall Street had anticipated, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Beyond Meat cut its third-quarter and full-year revenue forecast last week, saying an anticipated rebound in plant-based meat sales during the quarter didn’t occur. The company said it would cut 65 non-production jobs — about 19% of its workforce — and conduct a broader review of its operations.

