B.C. Indigenous Leaders Lobby for Transition from Open-Net Salmon Farms

Indigenous leaders from British Columbia have called on the federal government to stand by plans to transition away from open-net salmon farms, but an industry spokesperson has suggested the leaders were wading into political waters.

The chiefs were in Ottawa to stress the importance of the federal government’s commitment to removing open-net salmon farms from B.C. waters by 2025, Bob Chamberlin, First Nations Wild Salmon Alliance chair, said Tuesday. The group represents more than 120 First Nations.

The nations met with Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier and other federal officials, telling them most B.C. First Nations want open-net farming ended to help threatened wild salmon stocks, Chamberlin said.

