Handy Seafood Welcomes Michael Gershenfeld as Vice President of Foodservice Sales

Handy Seafood, an innovative leader in the crab industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Gershenfeld as the Vice-President for Foodservice Sales. Michael will be at the helm of managing and expanding Handy’s foodservice sales channel on a national scale.

With a wealth of experience and a distinguished career in sales and sales management, Michael Gershenfeld is well-prepared to drive Handy’s foodservice sales to new heights. His multifaceted background encompasses roles as a broker, an operator, and a distributor within the food service industry.

Michael’s career journey includes many years of dedication at Sysco Eastern Maryland, where he held various roles, culminating in a remarkable nine-year tenure as President. Most recently, Michael served as the Chief Operating Officer of The Taustin Group, a renowned restaurant and entertainment company based in Ocean City, Maryland.

A native of Salisbury, Maryland, Michael Gershenfeld has deep-rooted ties to the region and is an alumnus of the esteemed Johnson & Wales University. His combination of local knowledge and national expertise will prove invaluable in advancing Handy’s foodservice sales strategies.

“We are excited to welcome Michael Gershenfeld to the Handy family. His wealth of experience and deep understanding of the food service industry will be instrumental in driving our food service sales to greater achievements,” said Todd Conway, CEO at Handy Seafood. “Michael’s addition to our team represents a significant step forward as we continue to provide the highest quality products and services to our customers nationwide.”

Michael Gershenfeld’s appointment aligns with Handy’s mission to deliver top-notch products and service excellence to its customers, and the company looks forward to his leadership as they move ahead in their journey.

Handy Seafood is a family-owned company with over 129 years of quality seafood processing experience. In addition to soft shell crabs, the company offers crab meat, crab cakes, shrimp appetizers, seafood specialty items, and oysters. www.handyseafood.com