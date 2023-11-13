Smart & Final Extra! Set to Open Wednesday, November 15 in Madera, CA

LOS ANGELES- Smart & Final, the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, is pleased to open its first Smart & Final Extra! store in Madera, Calif., on Nov. 15 at 2237 W. Cleveland Ave., Suite 101. The new 32,000 square-foot store will offer customers in the San Joaquin Valley a new destination for quality and budget-friendly household and club-sized products at everyday low prices.

“As a local Madera resident, I know families from across this community will benefit from Smart & Final’s unmatched grocery shopping experience, including our fresh produce, quality meats and extensive selection of club-sized items,” said Store Manager Samantha Bertoncini. “My team and I are committed to serving all members of our community with the best customer service and low prices on their favorite everyday essentials.”

Customers at the new Madera store will be treated to Smart & Final’s wide selection of national brands as well as products from First Street and Sun Harvest – Smart & Final’s award-winning family of private label brands. From high-quality, USDA-certified meats, to fresh and organic produce to frozen food favorites, customers will find everything they need with guaranteed quality and value. The new Extra! Store will be open daily from 6 AM – 10 PM (7 AM – 10 PM on opening day).

Store amenities include:

High-quality foods such as First Street® meats, cheeses, breads and more

Organic groceries and eco-friendly options from Smart & Final’s Sun Harvest® brand

A wide assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables

A fully stocked deli department, featuring the brand’s best-selling First Street® Oven Roasted Chickens

Goods tailored to businesses and households such as high-quantity paper products, beverages, snacks and cleaning supplies

An extensive variety of both household and club-sized products

Fresh floral department

Same-day delivery from SmartandFinal.com or the Smart & Final app

On opening day, customers will receive a free branded tote bag with purchase and can enter to win a $100 Smart & Final Gift Card. Smart & Final-branded giveaways will also be on hand.

As part of the grand opening celebration and in the spirit of giving back to the communities it serves, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation will donate $2,500 each to Madera County Food Bank and the athletics program at Madera South High School.

Smart & Final continues to hire for the new store as well as other locations in the area. All job opportunities can be found on smartandfinal.com/careers.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered near Los Angeles in Commerce, California. Smart & Final’s 255 store locations offer quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee. Its larger format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all. In business since 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to its communities through employee volunteer opportunities and donations to local nonprofits. Smart & Final is part of Chedraui USA, a leading grocery retailer with 24,000 team members supporting 379 store locations across three banners, including El Super, Fiesta Mart and Smart & Final. For more information, visit SmartandFinal.com.