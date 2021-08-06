The Very Good Butchers Announces New Butcher’s Select Line of Plant-Based Meats Available This Summer

Vancouver, British Columbia – The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) (“VERY GOOD” or the “Company”) announced its forthcoming Butcher’s Select line. A prime cut of plant-based goodness, the premium line of gluten-free and soy-free foods packs an extra meaty taste and texture while using simple and wholesome ingredients, and extends the company’s audience to the estimated 30% of Americans who avoid gluten. The products will be available through a limited release on https://www.verygoodbutchers.com/ next month with a retail rollout across North America to follow.

With more consumers interested in plant-based products due to a focus on healthier and more sustainable habits, more than half of U.S. households are now purchasing plant-based foods. According to SPINS data released by the Good Food Institute and the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) in April, plant-based meat sales have outpaced conventional animal product sales for the third consecutive year.

“At The Very Good Food Company, we’re on a mission to prove that making very good food choices doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor,” said Mitchell Scott, co-founder and CEO of The Very Good Food Company. “Our new Butcher’s Select line is made with real, minimally processed ingredients, and is a ‘cut above’ other plant-based meats currently available. We’re thrilled to offer better, cleaner and more accessible options that taste great, and we hope to inspire even more people to be conscious about the impact of the food they’re consuming.”

The Very Good Butchers brand was co-founded by trained chefs dedicated to making the most delicious and nutritious plant-based meats available. The brand offers a variety of options, including steak, ribs, pepperoni, burgers, taco meat, sausages and hot dogs. Additionally, as a reflection of its commitment to sustainability, The Very Good Butchers uses 90% renewable packaging for its new Butcher’s Select line.

About The Very Good Food Company Inc.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company that produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD’s core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co. www.verygoodfood.com

OUR MISSION IS LOFTY, BADASS BUT BEAUTIFULLY SIMPLE: GET MILLIONS TO RETHINK THEIR FOOD CHOICES WHILE HELPING THEM DO THE WORLD A WORLD OF GOOD. BY OFFERING PLANT-BASED FOOD OPTIONS SO DELICIOUS AND NUTRITIOUS, WE’RE HELPING THIS KIND OF DIET BECOME THE NORM.

Forward-Looking Information

