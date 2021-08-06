BlockApps and Genesis – Blockchain for Beef Bring Transparency to Meat Supply Chain

NEW YORK & CHEYENNE, Wyo.–BlockApps, the leading enterprise blockchain platform provider, has launched its newest offering with Genesis – Blockchain for Beef. This comes on the heels of last year’s launch of TraceHarvest in partnership with Bayer Crop Science, which traces the full lifecycle of agricultural products starting at the seed source. Leveraging TraceHarvest, Genesis – Blockchain for Beef brings the same accountability and value TraceHarvest brought to seed provenance to the sourcing of animal products.

All cattle in the food production chain generate data elements that add value to the beef being produced. Historically, it has been challenging to track and present data that validates treatments, vaccine use, and production practices used in each beef operation. This information is valuable for everyone from ranchers, feed yards, and packers to retailers and consumers. Blockchain technology enables producers to reliably track data from beginning to end, flow that data through the supply chain, and include third-party verification for continued validation of production practices. The nature of blockchain means that the data is contained in a decentralized network, making each participant the owner and manager of their data.

“The beef production space has a great story to tell about decisions that producers are making every day. By grounding ourselves in data and now being able to flow information through the supply chain, we are driving value into our processes and optimizing our end-product,” said Hannah Garrett, founder and CEO, Genesis – Blockchain for Beef. “The Genesis platform acts as a catalyst to bring data to the forefront and seamlessly flow valid information from beginning to end.”

Genesis – Blockchain for Beef allows users to record and track animal data such as health protocols, performance indicators, current locations, and progress across the supply chain. Also unique to the platform is the ability to customize data flow between buyer and seller. Producers own and govern their own data, allowing access to specified parties for regulatory, marketing, or other purposes. The flow of data from one party to another is in real-time and can be captured in a smart contract. These contracts can then include third parties to validate transactions or production practices, minimizing risk for all involved. Genesis – Blockchain for Beef aims to streamline the flow of data and cattle through the supply chain, optimizing the value and quality of beef.

“Sourcing in the agricultural space is a natural fit for blockchain, not just because consumers want to know where their food comes from now more than ever, but also because being able to demonstrate things – like the health of a herd or financial transactions along the way – is crucial in an industry dealing with increasing regulations,” said Kieren James-Lubin, president and CEO, BlockApps. “We’re thrilled to be expanding this offering to include meat sourcing and help ranchers, feed yards, packers, and consumers attain a better product.”

About Genesis – Blockchain for Beef

Genesis – Blockchain for Beef is an agricultural technology company positioned to serve the beef industry through data management and optimization. As a producer centric, database service provider, we drive value into cattle by using blockchain technology to highlight production standards and practices. As the industry progresses, the flow of information from source to consumer continues to evolve, playing a critical role in demand at all points in the supply chain. We strive to provide a platform for producers to maximize their data, driving value into their beef cattle.

For more information, visit https://www.genesisbeefdata.com/ or contact ​hannah@genesisbeefdata.com.

About BlockApps

BlockApps is the leading provider of blockchain technology for business networks. Our platform, BlockApps STRATO, powers industry networks in energy, finance, agriculture, live events, travel and many more. Founded in 2015, BlockApps has created several industry innovations including the launch of Blockchain as a Service with Microsoft, founding the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (the world’s largest open standard blockchain organization) and being the first blockchain company to partner with all major cloud platforms (Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform). For more information, visit and contact us at www.blockapps.net, or find us on social media via LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.