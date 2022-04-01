Tyson Fresh Meats’ Kent Harrison Named Agribusiness Leader

Kent Harrison, vice president of marketing and premium programs at Tyson Foods Fresh Meats has been named the National Agri-Marketing Association’s Agribusiness Leader of the Year.

The AgriBusiness Leader of the Year award recognizes outstanding leadership in private, public or academic service and is conferred each year to a senior executive at an agribusiness.

Harrison joined the Tyson Fresh Meats Team as director of marketing in 2008. Forever a champion of the producer, he has spent thousands of hours speaking with farmers and ranchers to help tell their story and educate audiences on the men and women who are the cornerstone of the industry.