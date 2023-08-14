Tyson Plant Closures Hit Two Small Missouri Towns, Which Will Lose 2,200 Jobs

ST. LOUIS — The closures of Tyson Foods plants in southern Missouri will be a hit to small towns that depend on the company for a combined 2,200 jobs.

The company announced plans on Monday to shut down four chicken processing plants, including two in southern Missouri. A plant in Dexter, in the Bootheel, will close Oct. 13. A plant in Noel, near the southwest corner of the state and about an hour south of Joplin, will close Oct. 20.

The Tyson plant in Noel employs about 1,500 people, said Mayor Terry Lance. As of the 2020 Census, Noel’s population totaled 2,100.

“They are, by far, the largest employer,” Lance said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: St. Louis Post Dispatch