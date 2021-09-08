U.S. Red Meat Exporters and Latin American Buyers Reunite at USMEF Event

More than 130 red meat buyers from 21 countries across Central and South America and the Caribbean recently gathered at the U.S. Meat Export Federation Latin American Product Showcase.

Attendees included 55 U.S. exporting companies. The event was held annually from 2011-2019 before the COVID pandemic forced a postponement in 2020. The showcase, held August 25-26, is well-established as a go-to event for buyers and sellers alike, but this year’s participants were especially anxious to renew business relationships and pursue new opportunities in face-to-face meetings, according to USMEF.

Pork and beef producers who provide financial support for the showcase also participated, with this year’s event receiving funding from the USDA Market Access Program, the Beef Checkoff Program, the National Pork Board, the United Soybean Board, the Nebraska Beef Council and the Texas Beef Council.

