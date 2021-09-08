Exceptional New Annuals for 2022

The Proven Winners® Class of 2022 includes several new groundbreaking genera and exciting annuals that should attract both experienced and new gardeners. See what all the excitement is about!

The steep upswing in demand for plants in 2020 and 2021 has been a real plus for the industry, and the addition of several new genera and varieties to the Proven Winners annuals program will help more gardeners than ever be successful.



“Only innovative products that create new markets will answer the runaway demand we’re facing lately,” says Josh Miller, New Product Development Manager at Four Star Greenhouse. “Offering increased options is necessary to attract the growing and diverse customer base we all hope to serve. Engage the next generation of green-thumbs with exciting new varieties.”

