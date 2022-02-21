Four Star Greenhouse: Right Idea, Right Time

Four Star Greenhouse Floral February 21, 2022

The search for a groundbreaking new container started a few years ago at Proven Winners®, resulting in the exciting new Eco+ Grande™ branded container, available for 2022. See how this container was developed to benefit growers, retailers and consumers.

It was 2019 and the folks at Proven Winners were looking for ways to reduce dependence on single-use plastic products, says Dave Konsoer, Director of Sales for Proven Winners. “We looked at where the plastic industry was going and realized that we would have to do something different. Foreign countries had just recently stopped accepting American waste for recycling and some places were starting to ban plastic materials. The plastic recycling model was broken.”

“Proven Winners has been a leader in our industry,” he recalls. “Our goal was to be proactive by creating the first of what we hope will be many eco-friendly containers that will resonate with consumers. We started searching for alternatives that will help reduce the amount of single-use plastic going into the environment. We looked before at a lot of materials, but they were either too expensive or didn’t fit with Proven Winners’ white branded container identity.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Four Star Greenhouse

Related Articles

Produce

Jacobs Farm del Cabo Progresses ClimateLab Initiative

Jacobs Farm del Cabo Produce November 30, 2021

Jacobs Farm del Cabo is making significant progress in its ClimateLab™ efforts, a program focused on building a more inclusive, climate-resilient food system. For close to 40 years, the company has helped hundreds of small-scale, organic family farms and increased farmer incomes by 10x, yet climate-related events have rapidly become the most significant threat to protecting and ensuring those gains for thousands of farmers and their families.