University of Illinois Partners with Perdue Farms on Food Safety Project

Matt Stasiewicz, University of Illinois Meat & Poultry April 19, 2023

URBANA, Ill. – The University of Illinois is partnering with Perdue Farms and Cornell University on a project to study policy and management approaches to further reduce Salmonella cases linked to raw poultry.

The research project, “Simulation and Modelling to Rationally Target Salmonella Control Strategies in Processing Plants,” is led by Matthew Stasiewicz, assistant professor of applied food safety in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition, part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at U of I. The project is fully funded by Perdue Farms through January 2024.

This collaborative effort aims to build risk assessment models that will allow Perdue and other poultry producers to optimize Salmonella control strategies in their supply chain by enhancing their lotting and intervention tactics. These strategies could then be applied by other poultry processors and considered by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) to improve food safety in the U.S. supply chain.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer & Environmental Sciences

