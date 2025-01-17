Vertical Cold Storage Opens New Kansas City Facility

KANSAS CITY, MO – Vertical Cold Storage, a developer and operator of temperature-controlled distribution centers sponsored by real estate investment firm Platform Ventures, has officially opened its Kansas City multi-modal distribution site. The 311,000+ sq. ft. facility is expected to employ over 100 full-time team members and focuses on serving temperature-controlled food and beverage producers.

“This state-of-the-art multi-modal center has the latest technologies and equipment to support our customers’ distribution needs. Our highly trained and experienced Kansas City team is proud to support the wide variety of needs those customers bring to us every day,” said West Hutchison, President and CEO of Vertical Cold Storage.

“The Vertical Cold leadership thanks our development partners, Port KC, Platform Ventures, and our team members. We couldn’t have done this without them.”

The facility features 47,000 pallet positions, state-of-the-art blast freezing technology, and multiple rooms convertible from +35° F to -20° F. The building design and construction used innovative materials and systems to reduce energy consumption. The site is located at 14820 Cleveland Ave, Kansas City, MO, adjacent to the CPKC intermodal terminal in south Kansas City, MO, and within 30 miles of the BNSF, Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern terminals, enabling access to and from anywhere in North America.

“The new Vertical Cold Kansas City facility is the result of decades of experience at every level of temperature-sensitive warehouse operations and management. Clients using its services can expect a partnership that delivers a solid ROI, safe product transfers, and a fully supportive and professional staff,” said Ryan Anderson, Co-President & Co-Founder of Platform Ventures.

About Vertical Cold Storage

Vertical Cold Storage is an industry leader in delivering reliable, flexible, and cost-effective cold storage and logistics solutions for the food and beverage industry. We are committed to giving our customers the competitive edge they need to consistently thrive in the complex and ever-evolving business environment of perishables. We offer temperature-controlled cold storage warehousing and distribution solutions in the cities and surrounding areas of Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Miami, and more. Our services are backed by a goal-oriented team of industry veterans and cutting-edge technology with a singular focus on quality results and excellent customer service. Vertical Cold is focused on acquiring and integrating existing and developing greenfield cold storage facilities and providing a consistent customer experience across our entire platform. More information is available at www.verticalcold.com.

About Platform Ventures

Platform Ventures, LLC (or the “Firm”) is an independent, entrepreneurial private investment firm that invests through closed and open-end opportunistic real estate funds with scalable investment strategies. The Firm’s operator-oriented investment platform is vertically integrated across logistics, housing, and real estate credit through subsidiaries that include Platform Investments, LLC, a wholly owned SEC registered investment advisor. The Firm invests selectively across the capital structure in direct acquisitions, joint ventures, recapitalizations, and reorganizations. Platform Investments, LLC, manages over $3.4 billion of assets1 on behalf of institutional, family office and high net worth investors. Visit platformv.com for more information.

1) As of September 30, 2024. This includes assets managed by our affiliates who are not registered investment advisers, and this amount does not represent Regulatory Assets Under Management as defined by the SEC. SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.