2024 in Review: The Society of American Florists Guided and Connected the Floral Industry

Alexandria, VA — In a year defined by a shifting political landscape, destructive hurricanes, pivotal sustainability research, and market challenges, the Society of American Florists (SAF) stood as a beacon of guidance and connection for the floral industry. SAF’s efforts in government advocacy, education, expert insights, and fostering industry relationships ensured members had the tools to navigate these dynamic times.

“SAF has been there every step of the way, helping members navigate a constantly changing business environment,” said SAF President Oscar Fernandez. “From advocacy efforts in Washington to new educational resources, we’ve been here to support the industry at every step.”

Advocating for the Industry

SAF championed the floral industry’s priorities on Capitol Hill. Through its political action fund, SAFPAC, the organization raised $30,601 to advance advocacy initiatives. With the guidance of SAF Senior Lobbyist, Joe Bischoff, Ph.D., SAF conducted over 200 targeted meetings with lawmakers and regulators. These efforts ensured that the floral industry’s voice resonated with decision-makers in Washington. Highlights include:

Strengthening Community

In 2024, SAF welcomed 185 new members, growing its membership by 3.5%. These members benefited from a network of industry peers, exclusive resources, and new initiatives, including a program offering fresh product samples from SAF sponsors.

Fostering Connections

SAF reinforced its role as a vital hub for collaboration, support, and professional growth within the floral industry.

915 attendees participated in SAF’s four premiere cross-segment events.

1,185 next-generation professionals connected via virtual happy hours and online groups.

SAF staff answered over 1,100 real-time member inquiries via the LiveChat feature on safnow.org.

Providing Education and Resources

SAF equipped its members with essential tools and knowledge to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of industry trends.

Over 1,000 floral professionals participated in 16 virtual discussions on key topics.

839 floral pros accessed more than 100 courses and resources through SAF’s Floral Education Hub, covering areas like digital strategy, sustainability, and profitability.

SAF’s digital newsletter delivered 175 exclusive stories on industry trends, and 150 experts shared insights through SAF platforms.

Amplifying Awareness

SAF strengthened the floral industry’s visibility and fostered positive sentiment through impactful initiatives like Petal It Forward, which saw participation from 706 businesses across 49 states and five countries. The organization also responded to 22 requests to respond to negative floral references in consumer advertising and in the media, and 15 media outlets sought SAF’s expertise and perspective for their coverage of the industry.

“SAF continues to be a vital partner for the floral industry,” Fernandez noted. “Whether it’s connecting professionals, advocating for research funding, or sharing best practices, SAF is here to ensure the industry flourishes.”

About The Society of American Florists

The Society of American Florists is the association that connects and cultivates a thriving floral community through training, education, marketing resources and advocacy. Our vision: The power of flowers in every life. For more information, visit safnow.org.