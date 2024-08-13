Stars of the Industry Honored at SAF Miami 2024 

The Society of American Florists Floral August 13, 2024

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — SAF Miami 2024, the Society of American Florists’ (SAF) 139th annual convention brought together more than 500 floral professionals Aug. 6-9 in Miami. 

On Aug. 8, the annual Stars of the Industry Awards Experience honored those who have made an indelible mark on the industry, as well as the winners of the Outstanding Varieties and Sylvia Cup competitions.

Press releases with additional details on each of the 2024 Stars of the Industry award honorees listed below are available here.

  • SAF President’s Award Winner: Ian Prosser, AAF, AIFD, PFCI
  • Alex Laurie Award Winner: Dr. Paul R. Fisher, Ph.D
  • Tommy Bright Award Winner: Leanne Kesler, AAF, AIFD, FDI, PFCI 
  • Paul Ecke, Jr. Award Winner: Tim Farrell, AAF, AIFD, CFD, PFCI 
  • Next Gen Rising Star Award Winner: Jenny Thomasson, AAF, AIFD, EMC, PFCI 
  • Floriculture Hall Of Fame Inductee: Paul Leonard Daum
  • Sylvia Cup Competition Winner: Jackie Lacey, AAF, AIFD, CFD, PFCI
  • Marketer of the Year Award Winner: Tiger Lily Florist
  • Outstanding Varieties Winners
  • American Academy of Floriculture (AAF) & Professional Floral Communicators – International (PFCI) Inductees

