U.S. Department of Labor Seeks Florists’ Input to Enhance Floral Designer Occupation Data

The Society of American Florists Floral June 19, 2024

ALEXANDRIA, VA — The U.S. Department of Labor is calling on florists nationwide to contribute valuable insights into the profession of floral design. This initiative aims to update the Occupational Information Network (O*NET) database, which serves as the nation’s largest repository of occupational information. 

This effort is part of a broader goal to accurately represent the floral designer profession and its various aspects. Florists are invited to share job descriptions, alternate titles, and specific tasks performed by employees in this role. This data is essential to capturing the full complexity and nuance of the floral design field, which in turn aids in promoting job opportunities within the industry.

“Promoting careers in the floral industry is top of mind for the Society of American Florists and its partner, Seed Your Future — and it should be top of mind for every florist, too,” says Kate Delaney, SAF’s Director of Career Development. “This could go a long way to help the industry.”

Florists interested in contributing to the survey should send their full name, title, company name, phone number, email address, and mailing address the O*NET data collection contractor, Constance Bite, at cbite@onet.rti.org.

About The Society of American Florists

The Society of American Florists is the association that connects and cultivates a thriving floral community through training, education, marketing resources and advocacy. Our vision: The power of flowers in every life. For more information, visit SAFnow.org.

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

U.S. Department of Labor and North American Meat Institute Establish Alliance to Protect Meatpacking Workers

Occupational Safety & Health Administration Meat & Poultry August 17, 2020

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has signed an alliance with the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) to provide information, guidance and access to training resources for protecting workers in the meatpacking and processing industry from exposures to the coronavirus.