U.S. Department of Labor Seeks Florists’ Input to Enhance Floral Designer Occupation Data

ALEXANDRIA, VA — The U.S. Department of Labor is calling on florists nationwide to contribute valuable insights into the profession of floral design. This initiative aims to update the Occupational Information Network (O*NET) database, which serves as the nation’s largest repository of occupational information.

This effort is part of a broader goal to accurately represent the floral designer profession and its various aspects. Florists are invited to share job descriptions, alternate titles, and specific tasks performed by employees in this role. This data is essential to capturing the full complexity and nuance of the floral design field, which in turn aids in promoting job opportunities within the industry.

“Promoting careers in the floral industry is top of mind for the Society of American Florists and its partner, Seed Your Future — and it should be top of mind for every florist, too,” says Kate Delaney, SAF’s Director of Career Development. “This could go a long way to help the industry.”

Florists interested in contributing to the survey should send their full name, title, company name, phone number, email address, and mailing address the O*NET data collection contractor, Constance Bite, at cbite@onet.rti.org.

