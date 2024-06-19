FlowerTrials Maintains Strong and Stable Position

FlowerTrials® reaffirmed as the worldwide event for Pot and Bedding Plant Breeding

After 4 days of plants, people and many thousands of conversations, FlowerTrials® closed the doors with just over 5300 visitors, 5% above the number of visitors in 2023. From young plant producers and growers over wholesalers and retailers to green marketing experts and suppliers, professionals working with pot and bedding plants from over 80 countries gathered to seek inspiration for future assortments and discover the latest trends.

Quality is key

While the number of visitors is always interesting, FlowerTrials® companies agree that it is the quality of the visitors that counts.

Marjolein Kuyucu-Lodder, FlowerTrials® Chairman: “Visitor numbers remain stable and that is of course excellent news, but it is the quality of the visitors that each of the 59 companies taking part finds more important. This year our exhibitors were delighted with the interest from the visitors and the value of the conversations. Meeting customers from all over the world who are genuinely interested in the products on show in a relaxed atmosphere is the reason FlowerTrials® continues to be the main event in the pot and bedding plant calendar.”

New participants

The two new participants, Kolster B.V. and Schreurs Holland, were delighted with their first-time participation.

Wouter den Hollander, Sales Manager at Kolster B.V.: “Last year our location was just a host for the event. We saw the potential of showing our own assortment and this year joined as a member. Together with our FlowerTrials® partners HoKo breeding and Walter Blom we have been overwhelmed with the quantity and quality of the visitors this year. We will certainly be back in 2025.”

Videos capture the spirit of FlowerTrials®

Once again, the FlowerTrials® film crews were out and about filming plants and people and short daily video compilations were used to whet the appetites of potential visitors. A final compilation is in the make and will be shared shortly. All films are available on the FlowerTrials® website, which also remains an essential reference point for information on all this year’s novelties.

FlowerTrials® 2025 – where plants will meet people again

FlowerTrials® members are already looking forward to opening their doors again next year in week 24, to meet with all those interested in ornamental horticulture. Mark 10th to 13th June 2025 in your diary now!