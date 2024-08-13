Zapp’s Unleashes 2 Daringly Different New Flavors

Big Cheezy Kettle Potato Chips and Sweet Cinnamon & Sugar Pretzel Stix bring more New Orleans flair to snacking

HANOVER, Pa. — Zapp’s ™, a daringly different brand of chips and pretzels inspired by the sights and sounds of The Big Easy, has added two bold new flavors to its bestselling Kettle Potato Chip and Sinfully-Seasoned™ Pretzel Stix lineup that are sure to delight snack lovers across the country.

Big Cheezy: A cheesy twist on a classic New Orleans taste, the newest Zapp’s Kettle Potato Chips are cooked to perfection and coated with a blend of cheddar cheese, sour cream and Cajun seasoning for a flavorful, crunchy chip. Available in 2.5- and 8-ounce packaging, Big Cheezy is the first new flavor added to Zapp’s Kettle Potato Chip line in two years.

Sweet Cinnamon & Sugar: The latest flavor launch of Zapp's popular Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix line, Sweet Cinnamon & Sugar features Zapp's crunchy, savory pretzel coated with a sweet cinnamon and sugar blend. Zapp's Pretzel Stix are twisted to deliver an explosive blend of flavors for the perfect combination of sweet and savory, available in 1.5-, 5- and 16-ounce packaging.

“We put a twist on classic pretzels and chips the only way we know how – with a unique New Orleans kick that packs maximum flavor,” said Utz Brands, Inc., Senior Vice President of Marketing Stacey Schultz. “Whether it’s the savory, complex crunch that Big Cheezy brings to the table, or the salty-sweet combo that Sweet Cinnamon & Sugar adds to our Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix line, we aim to excite curiosity and deliver unique snacks that Zapp’s is known for.”

The newest additions to the Zapp’s lines can be found in major mass, grocery and convenience retailers across the United States and online at utzsnacks.com for mail order.

To learn more about Zapp’s and its new flavors, visit Zapp’s website or connect with Zapp’s on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

And, as always, “Laissez les bons temps rouler!”

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands, including Utz ® , On The Border ® Chips & Dips, Zapp’s ® , and Boulder Canyon ® , among others.

After a century with a strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. to serve our growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.