Utz Brands Releases 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

HANOVER, Pa. — Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) (“Utz” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded Salty Snacks and a small-cap value and growth Staples equity, announced the release of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Report.

The report, which covers the fiscal year that ended December 31, 2023, highlights the ESG strides the Company has made over the past year, building on the momentum highlighted in the Company’s 2022 report.

Key Highlights from the 2023 ESG Report:

Environment: The report highlights the progress Utz has made in reducing its carbon emissions through network optimization and more efficient distribution strategies, in minimizing food waste contributions to landfills, and through developing a comprehensive environmental policy.

Social: Utz places people at the core of its business and strives to foster an inclusive work environment that prioritizes the well-being and development of its associates. Utz’s workforce diversity initiatives are designed to foster equal opportunities and representation across all levels of the organization.

Governance: Utz upholds a strong corporate governance framework that promotes ethical decision-making, accountability, and transparency. By working to continuously improve its governance practices, Utz aims to maintain the trust and confidence of its stakeholders.

To learn more about Utz’s ESG programs and to view the full 2023 ESG report, please visit the Company’s Sustainability website.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands, including Utz®, On The Border® Chips & Dips, Zapp’s®, and Boulder Canyon®, among others. After a century with a strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. to serve our growing customer base. For more information, please visit the Company’s website or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

Investors and others should note that Utz announces material financial information to its investors using its Investor Relations website, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. Utz uses these channels, as well as social media, to communicate with our stockholders and the public about the Company, the Company’s products, and other Company information. It is possible that the information that Utz posts on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, Utz encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the Company to review the information posted on the social media channels listed on Utz’s Investor Relations website.