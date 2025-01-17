Betty Crocker Releases 3 ‘Bridgerton’-Themed Baking Mixes as Fans Wait for Next Season

The Walmart-exclusive créme puff, sponge cake and scone baking kits are available now

Betty Crocker has something to curb Bridgerton fans’ appetite as they wait for season 4.

Three new baking mixes are available now and each is inspired by the characters and scenes from the romantic Netflix series set in the 1800s. The hit regency drama-themed Créme Puff Kit, Petite Sponge Cake Kit and Petite Strawberry Scone Kit are available now at Walmart for $7.

The former makes the classic puffed pastry filled with rosy pink-tinted whipped cream that matches the flower gardens featured on the series’ English estates.

