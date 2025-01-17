Betty Crocker Releases 3 ‘Bridgerton’-Themed Baking Mixes as Fans Wait for Next Season

Sabrina Weiss, People Magazine Bakery January 16, 2025

Betty Crocker's 'Bridgerton' Créme Puff Kit and Petite Strawberry Scone Kit. (Photo Credit: Betty Crocker)

The Walmart-exclusive créme puff, sponge cake and scone baking kits are available now

Betty Crocker has something to curb Bridgerton fans’ appetite as they wait for season 4.

Three new baking mixes are available now and each is inspired by the characters and scenes from the romantic Netflix series set in the 1800s. The hit regency drama-themed Créme Puff Kit, Petite Sponge Cake Kit and Petite Strawberry Scone Kit are available now at Walmart for $7.

The former makes the classic puffed pastry filled with rosy pink-tinted whipped cream that matches the flower gardens featured on the series’ English estates.

The most curious of news is spreading that International Delight, one of the leading coffee creamer and iced coffee brands known for its unique culture-driven collaborations, is debuting three new products that shine as bright as diamonds: NEW limited edition creamers and iced coffee inspired by the most salacious of television series, Bridgerton.