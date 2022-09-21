World’s Biggest Beef Maker JBS Hires Global Sustainability Chief

The world’s largest meat company, JBS SA, is hiring its first ever global chief sustainability officer.

Jason Weller, who most recently led Truterra, the agricultural sustainability business at farm cooperative Land O’Lakes Inc., is tasked with getting the Brazil-based meat behemoth to its goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

His hiring is an effort to improve JBS’ sentiment among ESG investors as the company has been criticized along with other beef producers for not properly tracking its supply chain and contributing to deforestation.

