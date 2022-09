HAMPTON, N.H. — It’s Oyster Week in New Hampshire and oyster farmers are hoping to shine some light on the industry and get the public involved.

Hosted by the New Hampshire Shellfish Initiative, oyster farmers like Conor Walsh with Swell Oyster Company will be attending events all across the state to raise awareness for the growing industry.

“We have seen about 1,000% growth over the past five years,” Walsh said. “And it’s not slowing down.”

