Oyster Season Looking Grim for Maryland’s Eastern Shore Watermen

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – As Maryland’s oyster season begins – a lot of watermen here on the eastern shore say they fear this year won’t be as profitable as years before.

Watermen who spoke with 47 ABC say they’re afraid the demand for oysters won’t be as high as crabs were over the summer. They also say people don’t order carryout for oysters as much as they do for crabs, because many aren’t experienced when it comes to shucking them. Another concern is that with fewer people dining out at restaurants, and the cold weather that’s approaching that could limit outdoor dining.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen but it’s not looking good. What people don’t understand is you can open up at 100% but people are scared you know they’re scared to go out and eat they’ve kind of got used to this for the last six or seven months and now people just don’t go,” said local waterman, Bob Whaples.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WMDT