Ocean Choice Expands United States Sales Team With a Focus On Growth

To facilitate growth in key markets in the United States, Ocean Choice is pleased to announce that Thom Duncan has joined Ocean Choice in the new role of Director of Sales for the United States.

“Over the last several years, we have seen an increase in demand for our wild-caught seafood in North America, at both retail and foodservice,” said Martin Sullivan, CEO Ocean Choice. “It makes strategic sense to expand our in-market sales representation in the United States, especially as we grow our retail and shelf-ready capability with the addition of our new distribution and retail packaging facility that is set to launch early next year.”

Working alongside Ocean Choice’s existing North American sales team, and reporting to Chris Curran, VP Sales & Marketing – North America, who is based at Ocean Choice’s head office in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Thom will apply his knowledge and expertise to grow Ocean Choice’s presence throughout the United States. Thom’s sales office is based in Georgia.

