Frieda’s Awarded Four Picks in the 2022 Kitchn Essentials

Los Alamitos, CA – As award season kicks off this fall, Frieda’s Branded Produce has picked up four honors in the 2022 Kitchn Essentials, grocery edition. Each year, Kitchn names essential grocery items that have gained fan-fare and become staples in consumers’ grocery carts.

“Being recognized with four awards is the proof point that our new branding is breaking through and speaking to consumers,” says Cindy Sherman, Senior Director of Marketing, Insights & Innovation at Frieda’s. In fact, in a recent study 56% of those surveyed said they were more likely to buy Frieda’s vs the leading specialty competitor.

Kitchn is a multi-media consumer engagement platform that strives to connect with its large audience in a personal voice to help guide the planning, shopping, cooking, and organizing of busy, fulfilling lives. They provide inspiration for the food their readers want to eat. Kitchn receives over 439M monthly impressions across their website, email campaigns and social media channels. Other winners of the 2022 Grocery Essentials list include Dave’s Killer Bread, Goodles Macaroni & Cheese and Magic Spoon Cereal.

The Frieda’s items that were selected within the produce category include Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes, Popjoys® kumquats and Rambas® Rambutan. “If you can get your hands on a fresh rambutan, I’d highly recommend it,” says Kitchn Contributor Amanda Marikar. Rambas® new branding pops on the shelf and creates an opportunity to shake things up in the tropicals category, as 73% of shoppers are searching for produce variety.

Slightly left of produce, the final honor was recognized in the plant-based category where Frieda’s Soyrizo™ took home the award. The plant-based category is gaining substantial growth, and of the 16 Kitchen honorees, Soyrizo™ was the only sausage alternative on the list.

“The Kitchn inspires better, healthier and more delicious eating for the consumers who follow them, so to be recognized for our products that do the same fills our hearts in every way”, says Sherman.

Be prepared as your shoppers demand these award-winning products. Contact your Frieda’s account manager today, and head into award season stocked with these traffic-driving products in your produce department.

Source: C + R Research omnibus survey in partnership with Frieda’s, 2019. Survey of 1,000 people. Survey population representative of U.S. demographics.

About Frieda’s Inc.

Frieda’s Branded Produce has been inspiring new food experiences for friends, families and food lovers everywhere since 1962. From kiwifruit and dragon fruit to Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes and habanero peppers, Frieda’s has introduced more than 200 unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace. Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, subject of the 2015 documentary “Fear No Fruit,” the family company is owned and operated by Frieda’s daughters, Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in Orange County, California. Find Frieda’s on Facebook, @FriedasProduce and Friedas.com. Inspire. Taste. Love.