MountainKing Potatoes Begins Re-Brand of Butter Russets as Butter Cream Potatoes

HOUSTON, TX – MountainKing has launched a re-brand of one of its popular, gourmet varietals with the introduction of its Butter Cream Potatoes, now available in three-pound poly mesh bags.

Formerly branded as Butter Russets, the newly named Butter Cream Potatoes better aligns with the qualities of the high-flavor, yellow-flesh variety known for its natural buttery and creamy flavor, explains Andreas Trettin, marketing director for MountainKing.

“The new Butter Cream name speaks to the attributes of this yellow-flesh variety in a way that resonates with the shopper,” says Trettin. “Our research shows consumers reacted very favorably to the new name. Our sense is we’ve hit a home run.”

MountainKing’s new Butter Cream potatoes are available in 16/3# bales or 100 ct. high-graphic half bins. The smaller, three-pound mesh bag, now preferred by a growing percentage of shoppers, contains 8-10 servings.

The company will eventually transition the 5- and 10-pound bags and tray packs of its Butter Russets to the new Butter Cream name and packaging.

Grown in Colorado’s San Luis Valley and packed fresh to order in MountainKing’s Colorado and Houston packaging facilities, the Butter Cream is a natural, non-GMO variety that offers superior flavor when mashed, baked or fried.

Trettin adds MountainKing expanded its yellow-flesh acreage this season due to increased demand for the gourmet variety. Industry-wide, sales of yellow-flesh potatoes grew +8% in the past 52 weeks, according to the research firm IRI.

MountainKing Potatoes is one of the world’s largest growers of high-flavor potato varieties. Currently, about one million U.S. households enjoy MountainKing russets and gourmet varieties every week.

To learn more, visit mountainking.com or call (713) 923-5807.