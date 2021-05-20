Study Results on Outdoor Grilling Offer Encouraging Signs for Produce Suppliers, Retail Grocers

HOUSTON, TX – The results of a recent study examining the impact of COVID-19 on outdoor grilling indicate this summer’s fresh produce sales may be more robust than ever as U.S. households break in the more than $4.9 billion spent in 2020 on grills, smokers, camping stoves, accessories and fuel.

According to a March 2021 study by the research firm NPD Group, dollar growth in grill sales jumped in excess of 50% during the second half of 2020. Gas grills accounted for 54% of dollar sales in the second half of 2020, compared to 37% during the same period in 2019.

The study also shows 81% of those who cook outdoors two or more times per week say they’ll do so more frequently. Moreover, three quarters of respondents who “regularly cook outdoors” said they would likely cook outdoors more frequently during the crisis.

“The findings certainly caught our attention,” says Andreas Trettin, director of marketing for MountainKing Potatoes.

While the Texas-based grower, packager, and shipper of fresh-bagged potatoes routinely offers point-of-sale support for the summer grilling season, Trettin says MountainKing is ramping up its support of this year’s summer season with high-graphic merchandising bins, enhanced point-of-sale signs, vibrant display sleeves, and eye-catching grill stickers.

“Fresh potatoes remain one of the most preferred side dishes with barbecue,” Trettin adds. “We certainly expect this grilling season to be one of the strongest in recent memory.”

MountainKing’s 1.5 lb. Steakhouse Roasters are expected to be among the company’s top sellers during the grilling season, Trettin adds. Ideal for grilling, the slender, tubular-shaped variety doesn’t require peeling and cooks up fast to create steakhouse-quality fries.

“They’re a personal favorite of mine,” he adds. “Their ease of preparation makes them perfect for cooking up something quick after work or on the weekends.”

As part of its potato grilling promotion, MountainKing is giving away a ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer every week through September for the best-looking retail display incorporating any of the company’s high-flavor varieties. Produce managers can email their entrees to atrettin@mtnking.com.

MountainKing Potatoes is one of the world’s largest growers of high-flavor potato varieties. To learn more, call (713) 923-5807 or visit www.MountainKing.com.

MountainKing is giving away a ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer every week through September for the best-looking retail display incorporating any of the company’s high-flavor varieties