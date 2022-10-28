80 Acres Farms Introduces Vertically Farmed Strawberries to the Produce Aisle

HAMILTON, Ohio — 80 Acres Farms, an Ohio-based leader in vertical farming, is announcing a new harvest—Strawberry Sparklers, which will soon be available from retailers across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Grown without pesticides in an indoor farm in Cincinnati, Ohio, the sensationally sweet, always-in-season strawberries will be joining the Company’s popular salad blends, microgreens, herbs, tomatoes, and cucumbers on shelf. They will be available at Dorothy Lane Market locations this fall and coming soon to a variety of the Company’s retail partners. Consumers will also be able to try the berries at select restaurants, including Salazar, Mita’s, and Goose and Elder in Cincinnati.

“For years, strawberries have topped the ‘Dirty Dozen’—a ranking of the fruits and vegetables with the highest pesticide content,” says 80 Acres Farms co-founder and CEO Mike Zelkind. “We’re excited to be introducing consumers to a clean, locally grown strawberry that they can confidently share with their families, in a revolutionary paperboard package that is fully recyclable.”

“We showed retailers and consumers what we could do with fruiting crops when we released our Fireworks Tomatoes back in 2017,” says Tisha Livingston, co-founder of 80 Acres Farms and CEO of Infinite Acres. “We set the bar high with our tomatoes, which have been selling out for five years. Now, we’re using our proprietary growing system to produce the freshest, most flavorful strawberries possible.”

80 Acres Farms supplies more than 500 retailers and restaurants with eight facilities in the U.S., built by the Company’s Dutch-American technology group, Infinite Acres. The Company recently announced two new farms—one in Kentucky, which will begin production this year, and one in Georgia, which will open in 2023. When fully operational, the farms will increase production by more than 700%.

“We want to make our customers happy by giving them a wonderful food shopping experience,” says Calvin Mayne, president of Dorothy Lane Market. “We have been merchants of fruits and vegetables for decades. The first time we met the fine people at 80 Acres Farms and saw how they use advanced indoor farming to grow nutritious and flavorful produce locally, we were very impressed. We love their salads and herbs and are now thrilled to be the first to introduce their latest product—fresh, local strawberries that taste as good now as in the summertime!”

About 80 Acres Farms

80 Acres Farms, a vertical farming leader, operates eight indoor farms built with world-class technology and analytics by the Company’s tech-focused subsidiary, Infinite Acres. The Company grows a variety of pesticide-free fresh foods that last longer in consumers’ homes and exceed the highest standards in food safety. Its salad blends, microgreens, herbs, tomatoes, and cucumbers are available from retailers including Kroger, Whole Foods, The Fresh Market, Jungle Jim’s Markets, and Dorothy Lane Market, as well as foodservice distributors including Sysco and US Foods.