AgroAmerica Recognized for Excellence in social responsibility at World Economic Forum’s New Champions Awards 2021

Latin American food company AgroAmerica donated ten hectares of its plantations in South West Guatemala to build a Human Development Centre providing education and healthcare for the 12 communities in which it operates.

The centre includes a medical clinic, research facility and a school for the children of the company’s employees. More than 170 students now study at the centre’s primary school and have won regional competitions for mathematics and language.

To date, the clinic has provided a range of services for 35,000 patients including medical treatments, dental care and delivering babies. Community impact programmes have reduced the local level of child malnourishment from the national average of 50% down to just 4%.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: World Economic Forum