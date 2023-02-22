AgroFresh Expands Produce Freshness Solutions in Latin America

PHILADELPHIA – AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) (“AgroFresh” or the “Company”) announced the new registration approval and launch of SmartFresh™ ProTabs in Brazil and Mexico. This new application method has been added to the SmartFresh Quality system portfolio, extending the availability of AgroFresh’s leading SmartFresh ProTabs technology for growers and packers in these two countries.

AgroFresh revolutionized the apple industry 20 years ago with the introduction of SmartFresh, the original and industry leading trusted brand of ethylene management technology, 1-methylcyclopropene (1- MCP). SmartFresh puts the ripening process on hold, so that softening and over-ripening occur much more slowly during storage and transport, extending shelf life. Leveraging AgroFresh’s extensive regulatory expertise, the global SmartFresh ProTabs formulation is now also available in Brazil and Mexico. The launch of this new product presentation in the region continues to build upon AgroFresh’s full portfolio of freshness solutions that are tailored to a variety of customer needs and operation sizes. SmartFresh ProTabs offers a unique delayed release mode, suitable for service and for do-it-yourself applications. It is simpler to use and does not require generators or water to initiate it.

“At AgroFresh we are driven by a spirit of innovation, continually finding new ways to help our global customers meet an increasing consumer demand for higher-quality, fresher and more sustainable produce,” said Narciso Vivot, Commercial Director, Latin America. “Through the expansion of this new simple, convenient application option to Brazil and Mexico, our customers can continue to rely on the SmartFresh Quality System to provide a consistent supply of sustainable high-quality produce as well as help to fight against food loss and waste and minimize their environmental impact.”

SmartFresh ProTabs is approved for use in apples for storage room treatments and is also approved for a wide variety of tropical crops, including mangoes and avocados. SmartFresh ProTabs are easy to apply and handle, offering effective protection against internal and external threats to freshness, resulting in increased shelf life and reduced levels of food loss and waste. The SmartFresh Quality System is used in over 25,000 fruit storage rooms worldwide. As the global leader, AgroFresh operates seven innovation centers on four continents in key fruit growing regions and has introduced a full portfolio of post-harvest freshness solutions, services and digital solutions that address the needs of growers and packers around the world.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies, and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers, and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. To learn more about AgroFresh’s product freshness solutions visit www.agrofresh.com.