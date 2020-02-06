ALC’s 4th Annual Acts of Kindness Campaign

Allen Lund Company is proud to announce its fourth-year completion of Acts of Kindness totaling 86 good deeds for 2019. This tradition kicked off in 2016 to commemorate ALC’s 40th year in business and has only grown since. ALC’s 35 nationwide offices, support departments and corporate have devoted their time to some worthy causes and have surpassed goals this past year.

President of ALC, Eddie Lund commented, “I am very pleased with how our Acts of Kindness initiative has progressed over the last four years. By doing these purposeful acts, we are showing communities how grateful we are for their support which has always been important to my parents as well as promoting kindness to others. Encouraging philanthropy is a cornerstone for our company and we are thrilled to continue to see our employees getting involved with organizations that are meaningful to them and helping people that are in need.”

Some of the project’s offices were involved in included:

The Cardinal Manning CenterALC corporate employees served food and engaged with individuals at the Cardinal Manning Center, a homeless shelter in Los Angeles, CA. It opened in 1955 and offers a comprehensive program for homeless men transitioning off the streets and into housing.

Gilda’s Club of MadisonALC Madison office served dinner to families at Gilda’s Club which is a cancer support organization that creates a community of free emotional support, cancer education, and hope for children and adults with any cancer diagnosis and those who care for them.

Great Cycle Challenge USARD Castro from ALC San Antonio participated in the Great Cycle Challenge USA riding 116.3 miles to fight kids’ cancer which is the largest killer of children from disease in the U.S. with over 15,700 children diagnosed with cancer every year and sadly, 38 children dying every week. Kids should be living life, not fighting for it.

We Care LAALC Los Angeles sales office gathered donations at headquarters and fed and clothed over 150 people of the LA homeless community. In addition, employees prepared 500 sack lunches, hygiene packets, and distributed clothing.﻿

Kids’ Food BasketALC Grand Rapids office purchased items to put together 300 supper sacks for Kids’ Food Basket to help nourish children living at or near the poverty level.

Flood Support – Little RockThe ALC Little Rock office got together to help their community after the floods in June 2019. The office spent the day bagging up sandbags and donated water and Gatorade for people in need.



Allen Lund Company is proud to continue an impactful tradition. These acts of kindness are our way of giving back to the communities that have supported us over the years, as well as encourage ALC employees to give back their time.

About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and over 550 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight; additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here.

Established in 1976, the Allen Lund Company was recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for TransKool Solutions, Logistics Tech Outlook for our software division ALC Logistics as a 2018 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Providers, 2018 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers, 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top 100, 2017 Food Logistics 100+ Top Software and Tech Provider, a 2016 Top IT Provider by Inbound Logistics, 2015 Coca-Cola Challenger Carrier of the Year, 2015 Top Private Company in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal, 2015 Top 100+ Software and Technology Providers, 2015 Top 100 Logistics IT Provider by Inbound Logistics, a 2014 Great Supply Chain Partner, and was placed in Transport Topics’ “2014 Top 25 Freight Brokerage Firms.” The company manages over 365,000 loads annually, and received the 2013 “Best in Cargo Security Award.” In 2011, the company received the TIA 3PL Samaritan Award, and NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) named Allen Lund Company the 2010 Best Broker of the Year. More information is available at allenlund.com