Allen Lund Company Teams Up with ﻿Navidad en el Barrio, Catholic Charities and The Society of St. Vincent de Paul

For their 16th consecutive year, the Allen Lund Company (ALC) participated in a volunteer event with Navidad en el Barrio, for the fifth-year with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and for a third-year with Catholic Charities of Los Angeles on December 11 and 12. Each event celebrated the holidays and supported the underserved communities of Southern California. ALC employees took time securing dry goods and perishables donated from customers and then coordinated all of the transportation to move the donations to the warehouse. All donated products were arranged in bags making a bountiful Christmas dinner for families.

“I am amazed that 16 years have gone by and that even in the midst of a pandemic, Allen Lund Company working with Navidad en el Barrio were able to secure enough products and produce to provide two full bags of items for a healthy Christmas dinner,” stated Nora Trueblood, MarCom Director for ALC. “Each year our customers donate produce and dry commodities and in the end, we delivered 10,000 Christmas dinner items to families throughout Southern California. Allen Lund Company also provided volunteers at the Navidad en el Barrio warehouse, as well as at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and at Catholic Charities. Each location distributed to 300 families.”

This event is the combination of great truck drivers that ALC coordinates to pick up the donations and incredibly generous companies of all sizes that participate, and over the course of the 16 years, over 250,000 families or 1,000,000 people have received a Christmas dinner via Navidad en el Barrio.

﻿A huge thank you goes to our donors this year which included:

Bolthouse Farms, Cacique, Coca-Cola, Faribault Foods, First Fruits, Grimmway Farms, Mission Produce, Sage Fruit, Santa Fe Tortilla Company, Taylor Farms, Wada Farms, and Wonderful Citrus.

About Navidad en el Barrio: Navidad en el Barrio was established in 1972 and has continued to provide Christmas dinners to thousands of families in Southern California every year.

About Catholic Charities: Catholic Charities is committed to manifesting Christ’s spirit by collaborating with diverse communities, providing services to the poor and vulnerable, promoting human dignity, and advocating for social justice.

About Society of St. Vincent de Paul: Founded in 1833, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is an international, Catholic volunteer organization that serves the needy of any religious background.

About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and over 550 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight; additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here.

