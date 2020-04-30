Avocados From Mexico Launches Digital Cinco de Mayo Experience and Sweepstakes

DALLAS — Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with the launch of Homemade Cinco, a new digital program encouraging consumers to dip into Cinco with homemade guacamole creations. Beginning in mid-April through May 6, the program encourages the use of always-fresh Avocados From Mexico and drives home the idea that where there’s guac, there’s Cinco.

#HomemadeCinco introduces a gamified guacamole experience where consumers can enter to win a $500 grand prize sweepstakes by showing off their guac-making skills. By visiting avocadosfrommexico.com/cincodemayo/homemade-guac/, consumers can find fresh new ways to celebrate guac’s favorite holiday. A spin of a digital wheel randomly chooses an ingredient to add something extra to homemade guacamole, then offers recipes using that ingredient. In partnership with e-comm grocery platform Chicory, AFM also provides users the option to buy ingredients online through the campaign’s platform and pick up at the closest location of their preferred retailer. Until May 6, consumers who post their creations with #HomemadeCinco, #Guacamole and #Sweepstakes and tag @AvocadosFromMexico are entered for the chance to win $50 daily prizes as well as a grand prize of $500.

AFM developed the interactive digital program with the consumer at the forefront to provide families with much-needed entertainment and food inspiration while homebound. The Homemade Cinco landing page shows how to creatively use ingredients that are readily available at home, but if other ingredients are needed, our e-commerce partnership with Chicory allows consumers to shop online and pick up contact-free at their preferred retailers.

“Innovation has always been at the core of AFM digital experiences,” said Ivonne Kinser, Head of Digital Marketing at Avocados From Mexico. “For this campaign we are integrating a breakthrough e-commerce solution embedded into our website that allows us to help consumers celebrate Cinco in the only way imaginable at this time – safely and at home.”

With more people than ever preparing food at home, #HomemadeCinco offers a special way to bring creativity to Cinco de Mayo in a safe way. Not only can consumers win prizes from their creations, but they also can find additional Cinco de Mayo recipes, DIY Cinco decorations, educational Cinco facts and more on the page so they can make their at-home celebrations even more vibrant.

“In the unprecedented moment that the world is living in, it is the responsibility of everyone who has access to a media platform to amplify the mitigation messages to keep our consumers safe. As responsible category leaders we have pivoted our messages and our strategies to become part of the solution,” said Alvaro Luque, President and Chief Executive Officer at Avocados From Mexico. “Our Cinco de Mayo campaign is an invitation to celebrate at home with our immediate family in new ways, and to find some joy in the midst of the current situation.”

In addition to the digital sweepstakes, James Beard award-winning television host, resident chef at the Mexican Cultural Institute and two-time cookbook author, Pati Jinich, will host a live Zoom Cinco de Mayo Party. Avocado lovers can join Pati on May 5 at 12:30 PM EST or 5:30 PM EST while she demonstrates how to make two #HomemadeCinco guacamoles with fresh Avocados From Mexico. Limited spots will be available, so sign up at the link here to secure your virtual seat: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEtfuiprzkrGdZWyBQvlJ8ENDtlMT27AzNg/success?user_id=mZKma27iRx-Mhps7I7ERCQ&timezone_id=America%2FNew_York.

To take part in the #HomemadeCinco sweepstakes, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com/cincodemayo/.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM A.C.) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, TX.