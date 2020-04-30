AgroFresh Expands SmartFresh Technology for More Crops and Ready-to-Eat Produce Suppliers

PHILADELPHIA — AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (“AgroFresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, has expanded global application of its flagship SmartFresh™ technology solution to optimize the consumer experience for a wide range of crops including avocado, broccoli, melon, tomato, mango and stone fruit.

SmartFresh is a proven, effective technology used extensively in the freshness supply chain of apples, pears and most recently other fruits such as bananas. Following years of investment to confirm crop-specific validity and to obtain additional regulatory approvals, SmartFresh is now available for use with the largest number of crops, across the widest range of application environments and in the most extensive geography since its 2002 launch. Growers, packers and retailers can use SmartFresh to better manage ripening during the journey from the field to the consumer, ultimately helping to preserve consumer-desired taste and texture.

“SmartFresh revolutionized the apple industry 18 years ago,” said AgroFresh CEO Jordi Ferre. “We have continued to enhance our technology, bolster our expertise and deepen our collaboration with customers so that they can use SmartFresh to support even more of their produce supply chain.”

SmartFresh benefits include:

Ready-to-Eat Freshness. Delays the ripening process to protect just-picked freshness and quality for consumers.

Delays the ripening process to protect just-picked freshness and quality for consumers. Ripening Management. Supports post-harvest ripening and conditioning protocols in various supply chain stages.

Supports post-harvest ripening and conditioning protocols in various supply chain stages. Fruit Quality. Reduces weight loss and disorders to achieve a bigger packout. Helps protect fruit skin, which is fruit’s natural protective barrier.

Reduces weight loss and disorders to achieve a bigger packout. Helps protect fruit skin, which is fruit’s natural protective barrier. Storage. Extends the storage window to improve inventory flexibility.

Extends the storage window to improve inventory flexibility. New Business Opportunities. Supports business opportunities in distant geographic markets.

Supports business opportunities in distant geographic markets. Consumer Appeal. Optimizes yellow banana color.

Optimizes yellow banana color. Sustainability & Food Waste Reduction. Enables fresher fruit through the supply chain, which decreases food waste.

Enables fresher fruit through the supply chain, which decreases food waste. Effective on Wide Range of Crops. Effective with many crops, for example: pome fruit, avocado, banana, melon, tomato, broccoli, mango, peach, nectarine, plum, persimmon, kiwifruit, lime and watermelon.

“SmartFresh is an industry-trusted solution that helps to preserve the texture, firmness, taste and appearance of produce during storage, transportation and retail display,” said AgroFresh Director, Business Diversification, Narciso Vivot. “For years, our global customers have relied on SmartFresh for support in managing an ever-increasing number of crops. Now, customers are also reporting excellent ready-to-eat produce freshness results, especially with avocados and melons, and are excited about leveraging new business opportunities.”

For SmartFresh crop registration status in a particular country, check with your local AgroFresh representative.

Another produce freshness solution in the AgroFresh portfolio that can benefit growers, packers and retailers is RipeLock™ technology. Previously brought to market for banana freshness extension, the RipeLock brand is now a platform for custom packaging solutions and services including modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), modified humidity packaging (MHP) and consumer packaging. This value-added packaging helps to maintain produce quality throughout the supply chain and is available in formats as large as box liners or as small as retail pouches, both with and without printing.

