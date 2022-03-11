Related Articles

Placon Continues to Focus on Sustainability with Solar Energy Partnership

Placon Deli, Retail & FoodService October 6, 2020

As an industry leader in sustainability, Placon continues to raise the bar and implement sustainable solutions throughout their facilities and products. Placon has collaborated with MG&E to purchase locally generated, carbon free solar energy from the O’Brien Solar Fields. This program is made possible through a renewable energy rider program with MG&E that will kick-off in early 2021 upon solar field construction being completed.