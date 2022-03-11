“Healthier By Dole” Recipe Series Continues in March With Go-Green and St. Patrick’s Day Menu Alternatives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dole Food Company, Inc. continues its “Healthier by Dole” alternative recipe series during March with a celebration of all things Irish and green in honor of both St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 and National Nutrition Month.

“Healthier by Dole” is a series of nutritious plant-forward recipe and menu substitutes to iconic dishes enjoyed during life’s big and small moments. Led by Melanie Marcus, RD, MA, Dole’s nutrition and health communications manager, the reoccurring program offers easy-to-make recipes high in fruits and vegetables, full of flavor and crowd-pleasing for holidays and other eating occasions. Dole kicked off the initiative last month with a big game-worthy vegan tailgate featuring healthier versions of game-time comfort food favorites like fries, wings, tater tots and mac n’ cheese.

While cities across the United States will be famously coloring their rivers and buildings green for St. Patrick’s Day, Dole is encouraging Americans to adopt a greener menu, both literally and from a nutritional perspective, in honor of the Irish holiday and March’s designation as National Nutrition Month. The latest “Healthier by Dole” menu includes 10 entrée, side dish, dessert and smoothie recipes that offer healthier versions of Irish favorites as well as surprisingly tasty ways to go gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan.

“Our ‘Healthier by Dole’ recipe series is about helping Americans make better meal and snacking choices on those eating occasions when nutrition can be the most challenging. At Dole, we’re out to prove that any holiday celebration can be fun, delicious and healthy at the same time,” said Marcus. “From gluten-free and vegetarian versions of the classic Shepherd’s Pie to an Avocado ‘Shamrock’ Smoothie, we’re inviting families to make this year’s St. Patrick’s Day their healthiest, tastiest and greenest ever.”

Marcus offers tips for practicing “living green” in her dedicated blog post on the Dole website, which includes a study that mentions how access to green environments can help decrease unhealthy cravings.

Dole’s St. Patrick’s Day and Go-Green Recipes for March:

· Individual Turkey Sweet-Potato Shepherd’s Pie (Gluten-free): Dole’s take on this beloved Irish staple entrée features DOLE® Sweet Potatoes and is also gluten-free!

· Avocado “Shamrock” Smoothie (Vegetarian and Gluten-free): Looking for a healthier drink that fits the green theme of St. Patrick’s Day? Try this delicious smoothie made with DOLE® Spring Mix, Tropical Gold® Pineapple and Avocados.

· Leprechaun Smoothie Bowl (Vegetarian and Gluten-free): This Leprechaun-inspired bowl is the perfect way to get into the fun and healthy holiday spirit!

· Mushroom Lovers Shepherd’s Pie (Vegan and Gluten-free): A gluten-free and vegan version of the classic Shepherd’s Pie loaded with DOLE® Mushrooms, Potatoes, Carrots, Celery, Cauliflower and more.

· Rainbow Smoothie (Vegetarian and Gluten-free): The legend says that a pot of gold hides at the end of every rainbow! This smoothie is truly worth a pot of gold since it is filled with fruits and vegetables and is also vegetarian and gluten-free.

· Citrus Green Salad (Vegetarian): Sweetness from the citrus and a slight crunch from the onion and nuts makes a pleased palate.

· Fig & Greens Tart (Vegetarian): Flavor combinations ignite in this savory vegetarian dish!

· Multi-Cooker Asparagus Risotto with Spinach-Broccoli Pesto (Vegetarian): Go green and try Dole’s Asparagus Risotto with Spinach-Broccoli Pesto meal that is not only delicious but is also vegetarian.

· Spring Green Shoots (Vegan and Gluten-Free): This salad is packed with green ingredients and made with DOLE® Baby Spinach, Arugula, Asparagus, Avocado, Raspberries, edamame and topped off with a sherry-lemon vinaigrette.

· Green Slimesicles (Vegetarian): The perfect refreshing dessert to help celebrate and honor all things green for the Irish, green-themed holiday.

For tips on eating and going green, see Marcus’ “Green Does a Lot of Good” and other healthy-living articles on Dole’s blog at www.dole.com. For more original Dole recipes, nutritional insights, and other information, visit www.dole.com or follow Dole’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

About Dole Food Company, Inc.

Dole Food Company, Inc., is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education and research. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.