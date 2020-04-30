“Fruit of Legendary Perfection” Premium Dulcinea Brand Unveils New Citrus Packaging

LOS ANGELES, CA – Dulcinea®, the California-based premium produce brand specializing in PureHeart, Tuscan-Style and other premium melons, has unveiled new packaging for the brand’s citrus line of products, including oranges and mandarins.

The new high graphic, front-of-package design will be applied to their 2lb and 3lb mesh bags and will use separate and distinct bold colors to help differentiate between the oranges and mandarins. It will also feature prominent consumer language around the features of the citrus inside that are synonymous with the Dulcinea brand.

“Even though our citrus importing endeavor is relatively young compared to other companies, we will be importing premium, high quality mandarins and fresh oranges at higher volumes this season,” said Josh Leichter, General Manger. “This has allowed us to sell our citrus program under our premium Dulcinea brand which is generally reserved for only our highest standard fruit.”

The new packaging is expected to debut with the first arrival of Dulcinea premium mandarins around the middle of May and will be fully rolled out with the addition of Dulcinea fresh oranges, arriving by the middle of June. Both Dulcinea branded citrus items will be available to consumers through the end of October.

Established in 1999, Pacific Trellis Fruit® is one of North America’s top year-round importers, growers and marketers of premium fresh fruit, including grapes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and citrus as well as pears. With the acquisition of Dulcinea® Farms in 2014, Pacific Trellis Fruit® added mini seedless watermelons, Tuscan Style®

Cantaloupe and yellow mini seedless watermelons amongst other premium melons to its portfolio. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the company also has sales offices in Fresno, CA, Gloucester, NJ and Nogales, AZ. In addition to a robust product portfolio and a global business structure, Pacific Trellis Fruit®/Dulcinea® also supports global environmental and social responsibility programs.