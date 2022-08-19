Baloian Farms Staff Grows

Baloian Farms Produce August 19, 2022

Baloian Farms, a year-round supplier of premium quality peppers and mixed vegetables, has added a new member to their Sales Team at their headquarters in Fresno, California.  The latest addition to join Team Baloian is Carlos Encinas – Sales.  Jeremy Lane, Sales Manger, said “We here at Baloian Farms are excited to have Carlos onboard.  We look forward to the experience, insight, and energetic drive he brings to our Sales Department.  His “can do” attitude, enthusiasm, and infectious laugh blends well with our culture.”

Carlos Encinas comes to the Baloian Farms Team bringing with him an extensive and well-rounded sales background in the both the retail and wholesale sectors of the Produce Industry. Carlos remarked, “I am very excited to be part of the Baloian Farms Sales Team, a company that has come a long way since it’s humble beginnings and has grown to be the vertically integrated and well-established company it is today by accomplishing a year-round supply between California and Mexico in our core commodities. This precisely excites and motivates me to better service our existing customers and developing new ones. I look forward to my new position at Baloian Farms.”

Related Articles

Produce

Baloian Farms Promotes Young Talent in Sales Department

Baloian Farms Produce April 3, 2019

Baloian Farms, a year-round supplier of premium quality peppers and mixed vegetables, recently promoted young talent within their Sales Department at their headquarters in Fresno, California. The newest position changes in the Baloian Farms team are Reiley Johnstone, formerly Logistics/Consolidation Coordinator has been moved to Sales complementing our existing Sales Team while taking over the Logistics/Consolidation Coordinator position is Janet Torres.

Produce

Baloian Farms’ Chili Pepper Season is Ready To Start Poppin’

Baloian Farms Produce August 18, 2022

As a West Coast leader in both the sweet and the hot pepper production, Baloian Farms’ Chili Pepper program will not disappoint –  our varieties range in heat from mild to hot and are always flavorful and always fresh. We have a strategic set of plantings of chili peppers this year which are scheduled to harvest and come to market at the same time as our Bell Pepper varieties.