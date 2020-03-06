Basketball Championship Fans Score Big With Avocados From Mexico’s Taco Tip Off Program

DALLAS — Avocados From Mexico (AFM), today announced its partnership with Mission® Foods, the leading tortilla brand in the U.S. to launch “Taco Tip Off,” its latest promotional program in support of the basketball championships. “Taco Tip Off” is designed to leverage retail excitement around basketball season and expand shopper consumption of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, etc. The program combines targeted in-store merchandising focused on tacos with widespread consumer savings through April 14th.

According to Numerator, 88% of avocado households also purchased tortillas in the past year1, making this partnership the perfect occasion to bring AFM and Mission® Foods together in the ultimate tasty taco experience. “Avocado grocery shopping trips are more valuable with tortillas. Average avocado basket rings are 1.6X greater with tortillas2. Total grocery basket ring with avocados is $50.44 and $79.05 with avocados and tortillas3. We’re excited to partner with Mission® Foods and give basketball fans a game-winning combo,” said Stephanie Bazan, Vice President of Trade & Market Development at Avocados From Mexico.

The final game of the basketball championship season is the 3rd most viewed sporting event in the U.S. after the Big Game with strong viewership leading up to the final game4. “This sporting event is the perfect occasion to leverage in-store basketball championship merchandising and create an event that will drive impulse purchase for avocados as fans stock up for their in-home viewing gatherings,” said Bazan.

We look forward to bringing fans everywhere a simple solution for maximizing game day eats such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and more,” said Sathish Mohanraju, VP Marketing and Trade Marketing. “We hope fans are inspired to create fresh flavor combinations that satisfy their game day experience and please taste buds.”

Shoppers can enjoy this dynamic duo by taking advantage of the following opportunities:

On-Pack IRC: Save $1.50 on two (2) Avocados From Mexico and one (1) package of Mission® Tortillas

Save $1.50 on two (2) Avocados From Mexico and one (1) package of Mission® Tortillas Text-to-Win Sweepstakes: Fans will be able to text to be entered to win $250 in the form of a gift card.

Fans will be able to text to be entered to win $250 in the form of a gift card. Paid Social Posts: Reaching shoppers through Instagram and Facebook paid social posts

Reaching shoppers through Instagram and Facebook paid social posts Digital Instant Rebate: Shoppers can receive an instant rebate via a receipt validation test using Optical Character Recognition Technology (OCR) whereby shoppers scan their receipts and receive a consumer savings deposited directly into their PayPal account.

To learn more about Avocados From Mexico’s robust year-round promotional activities and marketing efforts, visit www.AvocadosFromMexico.com/shopper.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas. For educational resources, recipes and more, visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com.

About Mission Foods

Mission is a global brand of tortillas, wraps, flatbreads and chips, with presence in 112 countries around the world. Mission Foods offers a wide portfolio of corn and flour tortillas, wraps, flatbreads, naan, pita bread, chapatti and pizza bases, plus other food products and snacks customized to the local tastes and preferences of consumers in each country. For recipes and more information, visit www.missionfoods.com.

1 SOURCES: Numerator Data 52 weeks from August 13, 2018 – August 11, 2019; Tortilla major category includes tortillas, pitas, taco shells and wraps

2 SOURCES: Numerator Data 52 weeks from August 13, 2018 – August 11, 2019; Tortilla major category includes tortillas, pitas, taco shells and wraps

3 SOURCES: Numerator Data 52 weeks from August 13, 2018 – August 11, 2019; Tortilla major category includes tortillas, pitas, taco shells and wraps

4 See attachment. Sporting Viewership.