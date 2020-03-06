AgroFresh Launches “AgroFresh Consumer Intelligence” to Provide Business Insights for Fresh Produce Industry Customers

PHILADELPHIA — AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (“AgroFresh”) (NASDAQ:AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, has launched a consumer research series called AgroFresh Consumer Intelligence to identify key factors defining purchase decision-making criteria for fresh produce consumers.

The first study, commissioned by AgroFresh and conducted by an independent research organization, sheds light on the purchasing behaviors, preferences and habits of U.S. apple consumers

“Our business is rooted in bringing technical expertise and science-backed solutions to our fresh produce customers around the world,” said AgroFresh CEO, Jordi Ferre. “With our new AgroFresh Consumer Intelligence series, we intend to add valuable consumer perspectives to assist our customers to make better consumer-oriented decisions. This apple study is part of a planned consumer research pipeline that will expand to other key fresh fruit categories.”

Among the study’s key findings, 86% of U.S. apple consumers report satisfaction with the apples they buy, and nine out of 10 apple consumers agree that apple longevity is a key factor in their purchase satisfaction. Additionally, while apples are enjoyed across age groups, Gen Z and Millennial consumers are the most frequent apple purchasers.

“AgroFresh’s new apple research adds end-user consumer insights to our extensive and growing database of technical knowledge to benefit our customers,” said Harvey Chimoff, global marketing director at AgroFresh. “Although we work with companies across the supply chain to preserve freshness, freshness is defined by the consumer. That’s why we’re excited to bring consumer perspectives to the fresh produce industry.”

Other highlights from the AgroFresh Consumer Intelligence apple study are:

Taste is the number one reason consumers prefer a specific variety of apple (75%) and apple “texture” is the number one cited feature benefit

More than 100 apple varieties are grown commercially in the U.S., yet the study found that only three can be identified on an unaided basis by at least 30% of consumers (Granny Smith, Red Delicious and Gala)

The top two reasons consumers buy apples instead of other fruit are health and nutrition related: “better for a snack” and “higher in fiber”

For more information, visit the AgroFresh Consumer Intelligence website page.

