National Mango Board Celebrates International Women’s Day

Orlando, Fla. – The National Mango Board (NMB) is celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8, 2020. International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women – while also marking a call to action for accelerating gender equality. The NMB recognizes the contribution of all women in the mango industry, from growers on farms in the United States (U.S), Latin America, the Caribbean and around the world, through the entire mango supply chain to women in produce, in retail and culinary fields.

To acknowledge women in the mango industry, inspire conversation and build awareness of gender equity, the NMB is celebrating International Women’s Day by changing their name to the “National WOmango Board” for the day, in salute of female industry members and their contribution to a thriving mango industry. The organization will also be highlighting the experiences of female members of the board of directors.

Across the globe, there is growth of women in agriculture. In the U.S., 36 percent of all agriculture producers are female and in mango producing countries such as Ecuador and Peru, women comprise 24.8 percent and 31.3 percent of the agricultural labor force.

“International Women’s Day is an opportunity for us to acknowledge and appreciate female mango growers and all women in the mango industry,” says Manuel Michel, Executive Director at the NMB. “We encourage a diverse and inclusive mango industry which supports women in the agricultural workforce and supporting industries. This diversity strengthens the mango industry and agriculture as a whole.”

About the National Mango Board

The National Mango Board is an agriculture promotion group supported by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh and frozen mangos. The board’s vision, for mangos to move from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, was designed to drive awareness and consumption of mangos in the U.S. marketplace. One serving or ¾ cup of the superfruit mango contains 70 calories, 50% of daily value (DV) vitamin C, 15% of DV folate, 15% of DV copper, 8% of DV vitamin A, 8% of DV vitamin B6, 7% of DV fiber and an amazing source of tropical flavor. Learn more at mango.org.