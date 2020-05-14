The National Mango Board Calls for Nominations of Retail Super Fruit Super Heroes

Orlando, Fla – The National Mango Board (NMB) is inviting retail leaders in the produce industry to nominate retail produce team members who have gone above and beyond the normal expectations as a Super Fun Super Fruit Hero. This initiative aims to recognize and applaud the heroic efforts of retail teams during this challenging time. The first 100 nominees will each be awarded a digital gift card from the National Mango Board.

The National Mango Board team believes that it is important to recognize front-line workers, produce stockers, warehouse employees or others who work behind the scenes and play a vital role in keeping the nation’s food supply chain moving during this difficult period.

“To say the least, these have been trying times. As we work to determine the new normal, the National Mango Board wants to recognize the extraordinary efforts that retailers have made to keep the food chain intact, and more specifically front-line retail produce employees,” stated Tammy Wiard, Retail Marketing Manager at the NMB. “We want to thank our retail partners for their continued efforts. The mango industry continues to thrive, even during these uncertain times. We look forward to great mango volume during the summer months and consistent demand driven by consumers’ heightened focus on health and nutrition.”

There are countless everyday heroes in the retail produce sector, who deserve to be recognized for the work that they are doing and the difference they are making. To nominate a team member who embodies the description of a Super Fruit Super Hero, click here: https://www.mango.org/nominate-retail-hero/.

About the National Mango Board

The National Mango Board is an agriculture promotion group supported by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh and frozen mangos. The board’s vision, for mangos to move from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, was designed to drive awareness and consumption of mangos in the U.S. marketplace. One serving or ¾ cup of the superfruit mango contains 70 calories, 50% of daily vitamin C, 15% of daily folate, 15% of daily copper, 8% of daily vitamin A, 8% of daily vitamin B6, 7% of daily fiber and an amazing source of tropical flavor. Learn more at mango.org.