AgroFresh Announces Partnership with Strella

PHILADELPHIA – As part of its commitment to bring forward cutting-edge technological solutions that reduce food loss and promote sustainable agriculture, AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., the leader in post-harvest freshness solutions announced a partnership with Strella, a leading startup and developer of proprietary sensor technology. The global exclusive distribution agreement will launch immediately for the northern hemisphere’s apple and pear seasons and leverage AgroFresh’s relationships with more than 3,700 customers worldwide.

“We are excited to be working together with Strella to expand the reach for this innovative technology and provide our customers with the data and insights they need to help reduce food waste and maintain the quality and freshness of apples and pears as they move through the supply chain,” said Clint Lewis, Chief Executive Officer for AgroFresh. “Our partnership with Strella expands our comprehensive portfolio of post-harvest solutions and further supports our customers in their efforts to grow and distribute an abundant supply of sustainable fresh produce around the world.”

Strella’s proprietary sensors collect real-time perishability data on apples and pears while they are in storage, allowing customers to make data-driven inventory decisions to maintain freshness and protect the value of their produce in storage to yield a higher quality pack out with limited disruptions in supply to the market. This technology will complement AgroFresh’s FreshCloud™ platform. FreshCloud™ is an integrated digital platform that provides end-to-end data visibility and monitoring of produce quality at all points along the value chain and moves the quality-control (QC) inspection process to the digital age.

“We are thrilled to be working together with AgroFresh” said Katherine Sizov, Chief Executive Officer for Strella. “We work hard to provide the best service we can to our customers and believe that partnering with a customer-focused organization like AgroFresh will help us bring our solution to more packers across the globe. Our focus is to use technology and data to enable smarter decisions across the supply chain. Addressing inefficiencies in fruit storage is a critical step in building a more resilient future in food,” said Sizov.

The new agreement allows AgroFresh to build on the company’s full portfolio of integrated post-harvest products, services and digital solutions designed to maintain the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to reduce food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

About Strella

The USDA’s Economic Research Service estimates roughly 30-40% of US food (80 billion pounds) is wasted every year. Produce is a particularly challenging issue, with 45% of all produce wasted before it ever reaches the consumer. Strella provides actionable data to optimize the fresh produce supply chain. With proprietary biosensor technology fueled by Internet-of-Things capabilities, Strella offers the produce industry a data-driven approach to ensuring fruit quality throughout every segment of the supply chain, helping to increase margins and reduce shrink by providing dynamic shelf-life predictions. Headquartered in Seattle, Strella is committed to supporting lower carbon emissions from the fresh produce industry and increasing sustainability for a healthier planet. For more information, visit www.strellabiotech.com.