Grimmway Farms Awards 33 Scholarships to Children of Grimmway Employees

BAKERSFIELD, CA —On Sunday, April 16th, Grimmway Farms was proud to announce the recipients of the 2023 Grimmway Farms Scholarship Program during a ceremony held at our annual company picnic. This annual program recognizes the exceptional academic performance of students who have a parent or guardian employed by Grimmway. Students were awarded their scholarships by Grimmway President and CEO, Jeff Huckaby, during a reception.

The Grimmway Farms Scholarship Program is open to high school seniors who are the children of Grimmway employees planning to attend either a two or four-year college or university. The scholarships are granted based on academic achievement and are renewable for four years. In addition to their monetary scholarship award, applicants of the program who have a grade point average of 4.0 or greater receive a laptop computer.

“Supporting our family of employees is core to who we are as a company, and we are proud to continue that legacy through this scholarship program. Investing in education is one of my favorite things that we do here at Grimmway, and I am grateful to our employees for helping to make it possible,” said Jeff Huckaby, President and CEO. “I wish the recipients of this year’s scholarships much success in their college careers!”

Of the 33 recipients, over half are the first in their families to attend college. These students plan to attend schools including California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, California State University Fresno, University of California Santa Barbara, California State University Bakersfield, and more. These students also have plans to study a range of subjects including electrical engineering, social work, computer science, registered nursing, and sports therapy.

“These awardees have achieved so much throughout their high school careers, and it is an honor to support them as they continue their education,” said Dana Brennan, Vice President of External Affairs and Corporate Responsibility. “Throughout the application process these students demonstrated their diverse interests and were a joy getting to work with. We are excited to see all they accomplish throughout their college years.”

About Grimmway Farms

Headquartered in Bakersfield, California, Grimmway Farms is the largest producer of USA-grown organic fruits and vegetables and the world’s largest producer of carrots. Grimmway’s operations span seven states and encompass more than 50,000 acres of certified organic produce and 45,000 acres of carrots. Grimmway is committed to caring for customers and employees, honoring sustainable practices and preserving natural resources for future generations. For more information, visit grimmway.com or call 1-800-301-3101.